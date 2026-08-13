South Africa launches digital travel authorization system to boost tourism, investment

President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during the launch of South Africa's Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 12, 2026. Ramaphosa officially launched the country's ETA system on Wednesday, aimed at facilitating travel while strengthening border security and supporting tourism, investment and economic growth. (GCIS/Handout via Xinhua)

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa officially launched the country's Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system on Wednesday, aimed at facilitating travel while strengthening border security and supporting tourism, investment and economic growth.Ramaphosa launched the system at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa's busiest international gateway, saying the ETA would make travel to South Africa "easier, faster and more predictable."The initiative would make the country "more open to opportunity, more welcoming to legitimate travelers, more secure for our citizens and more competitive in the global economy," he said."It will encourage tourism. It will support trade. It will attract investment. It will facilitate skills and knowledge exchange," Ramaphosa said, adding that the system would also strengthen border management and migration control.Under the digital system, eligible travelers can apply online without visiting a South African embassy or visa processing center, with applications expected to be processed within 24 hours.South Africa initially piloted the ETA for travelers from China, India, Indonesia and Mexico during its G20 presidency last year, processing more than 200,000 applications.The system was operated free of charge during the pilot phase, while the South African Department of Home Affairs has since introduced a mandatory 500-rand (about 31 U.S. dollars) processing fee, which is expected to take effect from Aug. 17.