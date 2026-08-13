Rescue, recovery efforts underway in China's Hubei following Typhoon Dolphin

Rescue workers inspect power facilities for potential hazards in Nanwang Village of Xiangzhou District, Xiangyang City of central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 12, 2026. Torrential rains and flooding caused by Typhoon Dolphin, the 13th typhoon of the year, have swept vast regions in eastern and central China. Local authorities are exerting all efforts to eradicate potential risks and put people's life back to normal. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Rescue workers conduct operations using motorized boats in Nanwang Village of Xiangzhou District, Xiangyang City of central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 12, 2026. Torrential rains and flooding caused by Typhoon Dolphin, the 13th typhoon of the year, have swept vast regions in eastern and central China. Local authorities are exerting all efforts to eradicate potential risks and put people's life back to normal. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Rescue workers conduct operations using a motorized boat in Nanwang Village of Xiangzhou District, Xiangyang City of central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 12, 2026. Torrential rains and flooding caused by Typhoon Dolphin, the 13th typhoon of the year, have swept vast regions in eastern and central China. Local authorities are exerting all efforts to eradicate potential risks and put people's life back to normal. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 12, 2026 shows a view of Nanwang Village of Xiangzhou District, Xiangyang City of central China's Hubei Province. Torrential rains and flooding caused by Typhoon Dolphin, the 13th typhoon of the year, have swept vast regions in eastern and central China. Local authorities are exerting all efforts to eradicate potential risks and put people's life back to normal. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)