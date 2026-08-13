Beekeepers tend to beehives on roof of destroyed building in Gaza City's Tel al-Hawa area

Sons of Palestinian beekeeper Ibrahim al-Dabba, tend to beehives on the roof of a destroyed building in Gaza City's Tel al-Hawa area, Aug. 10, 2026. Before the war, al-Dabba owned more than 400 beehives spreading across eastern Gaza. Gaza's Ministry of Agriculture said the war had damaged around 28,400 beehives across the Strip. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Palestinian beekeeper Ibrahim al-Dabba (C) tends to beehives with his sons on the roof of a destroyed building in Gaza City's Tel al-Hawa area, Aug. 10, 2026. Before the war, al-Dabba owned more than 400 beehives spreading across eastern Gaza. Gaza's Ministry of Agriculture said the war had damaged around 28,400 beehives across the Strip. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Sons of Palestinian beekeeper Ibrahim al-Dabba, tend to beehives on the roof of a destroyed building in Gaza City's Tel al-Hawa area, Aug. 10, 2026. Before the war, al-Dabba owned more than 400 beehives spreading across eastern Gaza. Gaza's Ministry of Agriculture said the war had damaged around 28,400 beehives across the Strip. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Sons of Palestinian beekeeper Ibrahim al-Dabba, tend to beehives on the roof of a destroyed building in Gaza City's Tel al-Hawa area, Aug. 10, 2026. Before the war, al-Dabba owned more than 400 beehives spreading across eastern Gaza. Gaza's Ministry of Agriculture said the war had damaged around 28,400 beehives across the Strip. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)