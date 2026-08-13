Kenya's Maasai people open villages to tourists to increase income

Maasai villagers perform traditional dance at a village around the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Narok, Kenya, on Aug. 12, 2026. The Maasai, one of the major tribes in Kenya, are still living a nomadic lifestyle. As local tourism develops, Maasai people have opened their villages to tourists to increase their income. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)

Maasai villagers perform traditional dance at a village around the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Narok, Kenya, on Aug. 12, 2026. The Maasai, one of the major tribes in Kenya, are still living a nomadic lifestyle. As local tourism develops, Maasai people have opened their villages to tourists to increase their income. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)

Maasai villagers perform traditional dance at a village around the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Narok, Kenya, on Aug. 12, 2026. The Maasai, one of the major tribes in Kenya, are still living a nomadic lifestyle. As local tourism develops, Maasai people have opened their villages to tourists to increase their income. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)

A Maasai villager herds livestock at a village around the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Narok, Kenya, on Aug. 12, 2026. The Maasai, one of the major tribes in Kenya, are still living a nomadic lifestyle. As local tourism develops, Maasai people have opened their villages to tourists to increase their income. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)