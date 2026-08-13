Fishing boats depart for Yellow Sea after fishing ban lifted in east China's Jiangsu

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 12, 2026 shows fishing boats preparing to depart for the Yellow Sea after a fishing ban was lifted in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Special licensed fishing vessels set out to the Yellow Sea as the summer fishing moratorium was partially lifted on Aug. 12, which had been postponed for a week due to impacts of Typhoon Dolphin. (Photo by Wang Jianmin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 12, 2026 shows fishing boats departing for the Yellow Sea after a fishing ban was lifted in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Special licensed fishing vessels set out to the Yellow Sea as the summer fishing moratorium was partially lifted on Aug. 12, which had been postponed for a week due to impacts of Typhoon Dolphin. (Photo by Wang Jianmin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 12, 2026 shows fishing boats preparing to depart for the Yellow Sea after a fishing ban was lifted in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Special licensed fishing vessels set out to the Yellow Sea as the summer fishing moratorium was partially lifted on Aug. 12, which had been postponed for a week due to impacts of Typhoon Dolphin. (Photo by Si Wei/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 12, 2026 shows fishing boats preparing to depart for the Yellow Sea after a fishing ban was lifted in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Special licensed fishing vessels set out to the Yellow Sea as the summer fishing moratorium was partially lifted on Aug. 12, which had been postponed for a week due to impacts of Typhoon Dolphin. (Photo by Si Wei/Xinhua)