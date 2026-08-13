How can enterprises embrace AI transformation? ‘5A Framework’ unveiled

An illustration of the “5A Framework” for enterprise intelligent transformation unveiled at the 2026 Digital Intelligent Economy Forum in Langfang, North China’s Hebei Province, on August 12, 2026. Photo: people.cn





The 2026 Digital Intelligent Economy Forum was held in Langfang, North China’s Hebei Province, on Wednesday. At the forum, organizer People's Daily Cultural Technology Corporation unveiled a “5A Framework” for enterprise intelligent transformation, aimed at helping businesses comprehensively innovate their business models, organizational structures and service systems in the artificial intelligence (AI) era.AI is pushing the internet into a new stage characterized by the widespread participation of AI agents. In the future, China could develop an ecosystem comprising tens of billions of agent applications, while the global “digital population” could reach hundreds of billions. Following To B (business-oriented) and To C (consumer-oriented) models, enterprises and institutions should actively explore the emerging To A (agent-oriented) model. To enable better interaction and coordination among agents, unified data, technology, interface and service standards need to be established, while new business systems and service models should be cultivated.Today’s internet user interfaces are primarily designed for human browsing. The first step, therefore, should be to build an “AI-friendly” data system that is better suited to being read, understood and accessed by AI. By structuring content resources and turning them into organized knowledge, while strengthening ontology systems and knowledge graphs, such a system can improve AI’s ability to understand and apply information. On this basis, integrated hardware and software infrastructure combining computing architecture with data systems can be developed for AI applications.AI is profoundly reshaping organizational structures and ways of working. AI-native teams should redefine job responsibilities, organizational structures and business processes around the A-To-A model and AI-friendly services, enabling “everyone to have multiple AI agents.” Professional capabilities and business experience can be encapsulated into “digital employees,” promoting autonomous learning by agents, multi-agent collaboration and the evolution of collective intelligence, thereby multiplying per-capita productivity.AI also requires values-based guidance. Guided by the principle of “being people-centered and using AI for good,” efforts should follow the approach of “governing AI with AI and guiding intelligence with wisdom,” ensuring that AI always serves social development, the public interest and people’s needs. The “Mainstream Values Corpus,” whose development was launched by the People’s Daily in May 2023, has already begun to take shape and has been validated through numerous large-model applications.AI should not become merely “a game for rich countries and rich people,” but should benefit all countries. Efforts should be made to actively participate in global initiatives for inclusive AI, bridge the digital and intelligent divide, and enable more organizations and individuals to share the benefits of development on an equal footing, so that AI can truly become a powerful positive force for improving the well-being of all humanity and advancing human civilization.This was translated and compiled by the Global Times, based on an article originally published on people.cn on August 12, 2026.