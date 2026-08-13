Swimming crabs harvested after summer fishing moratorium partially lifted

A vessel loaded with swimming crabs anchors at a fishing port of an aquatic products market in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 12, 2026. Special licensed fishing vessels set sail for the East China Sea as the summer fishing moratorium was partially lifted on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Merchants select fresh swimming crabs at a fishing port of an aquatic products market in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 12, 2026. Special licensed fishing vessels set sail for the East China Sea as the summer fishing moratorium was partially lifted on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Merchants select fresh swimming crabs at a fishing port of an aquatic products market in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 12, 2026. Special licensed fishing vessels set sail for the East China Sea as the summer fishing moratorium was partially lifted on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Fishermen load baskets of swimming crabs for transportation at a fishing port of an aquatic products market in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 12, 2026. Special licensed fishing vessels set sail for the East China Sea as the summer fishing moratorium was partially lifted on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)