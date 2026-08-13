Rescued Asian elephant celebrates birthday on World Elephant Day in SW China's Yunnan

"Yangniu," a rescued Asian elephant, eats corns at its birthday party at the Asian Elephant Breeding and Rescue Center in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 12, 2026. The Asian Elephant Breeding and Rescue Center in Xishuangbanna celebrated the birthday of Asian elephant "Yangniu" on Wednesday on the occasion of World Elephant Day. Since it was rescued 11 years ago, "Yangniu" has been taken good care of by full-time breeders. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

"Yangniu," a rescued Asian elephant, eats watermelons at its birthday party at the Asian Elephant Breeding and Rescue Center in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 12, 2026. The Asian Elephant Breeding and Rescue Center in Xishuangbanna celebrated the birthday of Asian elephant "Yangniu" on Wednesday on the occasion of World Elephant Day. Since it was rescued 11 years ago, "Yangniu" has been taken good care of by full-time breeders. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

"Yangniu," a rescued Asian elephant, is seen at its birthday party at the Asian Elephant Breeding and Rescue Center in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 12, 2026. The Asian Elephant Breeding and Rescue Center in Xishuangbanna celebrated the birthday of Asian elephant "Yangniu" on Wednesday on the occasion of World Elephant Day. Since it was rescued 11 years ago, "Yangniu" has been taken good care of by full-time breeders. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A breeder conducts a physical check for "Yangniu," a rescued Asian elephant, at the Asian Elephant Breeding and Rescue Center in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 12, 2026. The Asian Elephant Breeding and Rescue Center in Xishuangbanna celebrated the birthday of Asian elephant "Yangniu" on Wednesday on the occasion of World Elephant Day. Since it was rescued 11 years ago, "Yangniu" has been taken good care of by full-time breeders. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)