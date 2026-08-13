Roundtable discussions tackle community issues as part of grassroots governance in Nanchang, E China's Jiangxi

Residents and officials attend a roundtable discussion at a community in Xihu District of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Aug. 8, 2026. As a form of grassroots community governance, roundtable discussions are widely organized in residential communities across the city to address residents' concerns, resolve neighborhood disputes, and tackle community issues. (Photo by Cai Wenting/Xinhua)

Community staff visit a household in Xihu District of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 16, 2026. As a form of grassroots community governance, roundtable discussions are widely organized in residential communities across the city to address residents' concerns, resolve neighborhood disputes, and tackle community issues. (Xinhua/Chen Yushan)

Residents and officials attend a roundtable discussion at a community in Xihu District of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 16, 2026. As a form of grassroots community governance, roundtable discussions are widely organized in residential communities across the city to address residents' concerns, resolve neighborhood disputes, and tackle community issues. (Xinhua/Chen Yushan)

Community staff clean a temporary garbage dump in Xihu District of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Aug. 8, 2026. As a form of grassroots community governance, roundtable discussions are widely organized in residential communities across the city to address residents' concerns, resolve neighborhood disputes, and tackle community issues. (Photo by Sun Haojie/Xinhua)