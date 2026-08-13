GT Voice: What are China's tech giants betting on with AI spending?

Conceptual diagram of AI Photo: VCG

Tencent Holdings Ltd's financial report for the second quarter of 2026 has quickly captured market attention, especially for its massive spending on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.While the company's second-quarter revenue reached 204.8 billion yuan ($30.4 billion), up 11 percent year-on-year, its capital expenditure was 52.8 billion yuan, a staggering year-on-year increase of 176 percent, according to Tencent's Wednesday filing with the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd.This sharp rise led to negative free cash flow of 13.8 billion yuan for the quarter, though Tencent clarified that excluding prepayments for AI computing power procurement, its free cash flow would have been 37.6 billion yuan.During the earnings call held on Wednesday, Tencent President Martin Lau responded to questions from market participants about the surge in capital expenditure. He said that Tencent is indeed making large-scale investments in computing power and has already seen clear upside potential for returns, with several new applications performing well, according to the Shanghai Securities News.The tech giant's massive investment is far from unique, but a microcosm of the market-driven AI layout being carried out by leading Chinese tech companies. For instance, ByteDance Ltd boosted planned spending on AI infrastructure this year by 25 percent to 200 billion yuan, Bloomberg reported in May. Meanwhile, Alibaba said that it would exceed its planned AI investment of up to 380 billion yuan over the next ‌three years, as early signs of returns from the technology push it to ramp up its cloud-computing capacity, Reuters reported. All these companies are channeling steady cash flows from their core businesses into a massive, sustained build-out of AI capacity.There is a stereotypical view in the West that China's AI development relies primarily on government planning and policy support. Yet the large-scale AI investments by domestic internet giants tell a different story. Cultivated amid fierce market competition, these leading tech companies allocate massive investments to AI development based on their own assessments of the market. Such fully market-led large-scale investment is rapidly shaping a distinctive Chinese AI ecosystem, forging a development path fundamentally different from that of American tech companies.In the US, tech giants tend to concentrate resources on foundational frontiers: cutting-edge chips, large-language models, and extreme performance breakthroughs. Their investment features long cycles and high technical barriers but relatively slow commercialization of application scenarios. By contrast, Chinese tech companies capitalize on the country's ultra-large domestic consumer market and comprehensive digital industrial chain, translating huge capital investment into rapid AI scenario implementation and industrial landing.This company-led, scenario-driven development model forms the core advantage of China's AI ecosystem. It not only avoids blind technical stacking that is disconnected from real market demand, but also allows AI capabilities to quickly penetrate into daily consumer scenarios and industrial links across all sectors. Massive application data in turn fuels continuous model iteration and optimization, forming a virtuous cycle of "investment, implementation, data iteration, and reinvestment."The global AI industry is at a delicate stage: technical capabilities are advancing rapidly, but profitable business models remain largely elusive. OpenAI said last year that its annualized revenue run rate had already hit $10 billion, but its net loss hit $38.53 billion, according to media reports. That was nearly eight times the $5.09 billion loss posted in 2024.Given this situation, companies that take the lead in establishing viable commercial operations will gain the upper hand in the next phase of global AI competition. In that sense, Chinese companies' ability to identify application scenarios and capture commercial value could constitute a competitive edge.Yet strengths in application-layer innovation cannot replace breakthroughs in foundational technology. The ideal trajectory is one where AI technologies take root in extensive application scenarios first, then leverage profits and scenario data generated by market operations to support more underlying technological research and development.This is precisely the approach Chinese tech giants are adopting: turning AI capabilities into tangible industrial value and superior user experience to target in-depth integration between the AI technology and the real economy. This pragmatic development approach will likely be China's most valuable strength that allows its AI to continuously participate in global competition over the next decade.