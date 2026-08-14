8th Moscow Interior and Design Week kicks off in Russia

This photo taken on Aug. 13, 2026 shows the exhibition of the 8th Moscow Interior and Design Week in Moscow, Russia. The 8th Moscow Interior and Design Week kicked off at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall here on Thursday. Under the theme "Infinite Colours," the event draws participation from about 1,300 Russian and foreign brands and will run until Aug. 16. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Visitors view interior design works displayed at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 13, 2026. The 8th Moscow Interior and Design Week kicked off at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall here on Thursday. Under the theme "Infinite Colours," the event draws participation from about 1,300 Russian and foreign brands and will run until Aug. 16. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Visitors view interior design works displayed at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 13, 2026. The 8th Moscow Interior and Design Week kicked off at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall here on Thursday. Under the theme "Infinite Colours," the event draws participation from about 1,300 Russian and foreign brands and will run until Aug. 16. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A woman takes photos of interior design works displayed at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 13, 2026. The 8th Moscow Interior and Design Week kicked off at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall here on Thursday. Under the theme "Infinite Colours," the event draws participation from about 1,300 Russian and foreign brands and will run until Aug. 16. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)