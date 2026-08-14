Early-season apples hit market in Zhaotong, China's Yunnan

A farmer picks apples at an apple planting and processing base in Zhaotong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 13, 2026. The early-season apples grown in Zhaotong hit the market in recent days, some 20 to 30 days earlier than common varieties. The city has an apple planting area of 850,000 mu (about 57,000 hectares), including 196,300 mu (about 13,090 hectares) dedicated to early-season varieties. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 13, 2026 shows a view of an apple planting and processing base in Zhaotong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The early-season apples grown in Zhaotong hit the market in recent days, some 20 to 30 days earlier than common varieties. The city has an apple planting area of 850,000 mu (about 57,000 hectares), including 196,300 mu (about 13,090 hectares) dedicated to early-season varieties. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Workers sort apples at a logistics company in Zhaotong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 13, 2026. The early-season apples grown in Zhaotong hit the market in recent days, some 20 to 30 days earlier than common varieties. The city has an apple planting area of 850,000 mu (about 57,000 hectares), including 196,300 mu (about 13,090 hectares) dedicated to early-season varieties. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A panoramic aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 13, 2026 shows a view of an apple planting and processing base in Zhaotong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The early-season apples grown in Zhaotong hit the market in recent days, some 20 to 30 days earlier than common varieties. The city has an apple planting area of 850,000 mu (about 57,000 hectares), including 196,300 mu (about 13,090 hectares) dedicated to early-season varieties. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)