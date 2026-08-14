Henan activates flood storage area as Typhoon Dolphin swells rivers in central China

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 13, 2026 shows a flood discharge scene at the Nihewa flood storage and detention area in Wuyang County of Luohe City, central China's Henan Province. Affected by Typhoon Dolphin, the 13th typhoon of the year, the Shaying River has recorded a flow rate exceeding 3,000 cubic meters per second in its Luohe section, while the water level continues to rise. In accordance with relevant contingency plans, Henan Province activated the Nihewa flood storage and detention area on Thursday. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 13, 2026 shows a flood discharge scene at the Nihewa flood storage and detention area in Wuyang County of Luohe City, central China's Henan Province. Affected by Typhoon Dolphin, the 13th typhoon of the year, the Shaying River has recorded a flow rate exceeding 3,000 cubic meters per second in its Luohe section, while the water level continues to rise. In accordance with relevant contingency plans, Henan Province activated the Nihewa flood storage and detention area on Thursday. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 13, 2026 shows a flood discharge scene at the Nihewa flood storage and detention area in Wuyang County of Luohe City, central China's Henan Province. Affected by Typhoon Dolphin, the 13th typhoon of the year, the Shaying River has recorded a flow rate exceeding 3,000 cubic meters per second in its Luohe section, while the water level continues to rise. In accordance with relevant contingency plans, Henan Province activated the Nihewa flood storage and detention area on Thursday. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 13, 2026 shows a flood discharge scene at the Nihewa flood storage and detention area in Wuyang County of Luohe City, central China's Henan Province. Affected by Typhoon Dolphin, the 13th typhoon of the year, the Shaying River has recorded a flow rate exceeding 3,000 cubic meters per second in its Luohe section, while the water level continues to rise. In accordance with relevant contingency plans, Henan Province activated the Nihewa flood storage and detention area on Thursday. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)