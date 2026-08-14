PHOTO / CHINA
In pics: red-crowned cranes at Zhalong National Nature Reserve in NE China
By Xinhua Published: Aug 14, 2026 08:09 AM
This photo taken on Aug. 13, 2026 shows red-crowned cranes at Zhalong National Nature Reserve in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This photo taken on Aug. 13, 2026 shows red-crowned cranes at Zhalong National Nature Reserve in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)


This photo taken on Aug. 13, 2026 shows red-crowned cranes at Zhalong National Nature Reserve in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This photo taken on Aug. 13, 2026 shows red-crowned cranes at Zhalong National Nature Reserve in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)



This photo taken on Aug. 13, 2026 shows red-crowned cranes at Zhalong National Nature Reserve in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This photo taken on Aug. 13, 2026 shows red-crowned cranes at Zhalong National Nature Reserve in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)



Tourists view red-crowned cranes at Zhalong National Nature Reserve in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists view red-crowned cranes at Zhalong National Nature Reserve in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)