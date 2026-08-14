Hainan steps up efforts to build world-class tourism, consumption destination

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 4, 2026 shows tourists taking yachts in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. Hainan is stepping up with efforts to build a world-class destination for international tourism and consumption as a key component of the Hainan Free Trade Port, and to probe for a new path towards high-quality development in its tourism-led consumer economy with distinctive local characteristics. Hainan is projected to annually receive 154 million counts of domestic and international visits by 2030, along with tourism-related revenue of 363 billion yuan (about 53.83 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)

This photo taken on July 18, 2026 shows an interior view of Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. Hainan is stepping up with efforts to build a world-class destination for international tourism and consumption as a key component of the Hainan Free Trade Port, and to probe for a new path towards high-quality development in its tourism-led consumer economy with distinctive local characteristics. Hainan is projected to annually receive 154 million counts of domestic and international visits by 2030, along with tourism-related revenue of 363 billion yuan (about 53.83 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Tourists visit Wenchang Spaceflight Science Center in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, July 24, 2026. Hainan is stepping up with efforts to build a world-class destination for international tourism and consumption as a key component of the Hainan Free Trade Port, and to probe for a new path towards high-quality development in its tourism-led consumer economy with distinctive local characteristics. Hainan is projected to annually receive 154 million counts of domestic and international visits by 2030, along with tourism-related revenue of 363 billion yuan (about 53.83 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Diplomatic envoys visit Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone in south China's Hainan Province, July 24, 2026. Hainan is stepping up with efforts to build a world-class destination for international tourism and consumption as a key component of the Hainan Free Trade Port, and to probe for a new path towards high-quality development in its tourism-led consumer economy with distinctive local characteristics. Hainan is projected to annually receive 154 million counts of domestic and international visits by 2030, along with tourism-related revenue of 363 billion yuan (about 53.83 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)