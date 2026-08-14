Zhaotong City in China's Yunnan optimizes services for summer retreat tourism

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 13, 2026 shows a view of Lyuyintang Natural Village of Xunlong Village, Sayu Town, Zhaoyang District, Zhaotong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. In recent years, Zhaoyang District in Zhaotong City has leveraged its cool and pleasant climate to boost the in-depth sojourn tourism experience as a summer retreat. The local government has introduced special support policies for summer retreat tourism, optimizing services including dining, lodging, transportation, sightseeing, shopping, and entertainment. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Fan Qiang (3rd L), a sojourner from southwest China's Sichuan Province, shares his sojourn experience with several tourists visiting for summer retreat at his rented sojourn residence in Lyuyintang Natural Village of Xunlong Village in Sayu Town, Zhaoyang District, Zhaotong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 13, 2026. In recent years, Zhaoyang District in Zhaotong City has leveraged its cool and pleasant climate to boost the in-depth sojourn tourism experience as a summer retreat. The local government has introduced special support policies for summer retreat tourism, optimizing services including dining, lodging, transportation, sightseeing, shopping, and entertainment. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 13, 2026 shows a hot spring hotel in Xunlong Village of Sayu Town, Zhaoyang District in Zhaotong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. In recent years, Zhaoyang District in Zhaotong City has leveraged its cool and pleasant climate to boost the in-depth sojourn tourism experience as a summer retreat. The local government has introduced special support policies for summer retreat tourism, optimizing services including dining, lodging, transportation, sightseeing, shopping, and entertainment. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Tourists from southwest China's Sichuan Province enjoy rafting in Xunlong Village, Sayu Town, Zhaoyang District, Zhaotong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 13, 2026. In recent years, Zhaoyang District in Zhaotong City has leveraged its cool and pleasant climate to boost the in-depth sojourn tourism experience as a summer retreat. The local government has introduced special support policies for summer retreat tourism, optimizing services including dining, lodging, transportation, sightseeing, shopping, and entertainment. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)