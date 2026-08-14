In pics: red-crowned cranes at Red-crowned Crane Wetland Ecological Tourism Zone in E China

A red-crowned crane is pictured at the Red-crowned Crane Wetland Ecological Tourism Zone in Yancheng, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Aug. 13, 2026. The endangered red-crowned crane is under national first-class protection. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Red-crowned cranes are pictured at the Red-crowned Crane Wetland Ecological Tourism Zone in Yancheng, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Aug. 13, 2026. The endangered red-crowned crane is under national first-class protection. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Tourists view red-crowned cranes at the Red-crowned Crane Wetland Ecological Tourism Zone in Yancheng, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Aug. 13, 2026. The endangered red-crowned crane is under national first-class protection. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Red-crowned cranes are pictured at the Red-crowned Crane Wetland Ecological Tourism Zone in Yancheng, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Aug. 13, 2026. The endangered red-crowned crane is under national first-class protection. (Xinhua/Li Bo)