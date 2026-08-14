Lake Songhua Resort in NE China turns into year-round tourism destination

Tourists pose for photos at the Lake Songhua Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 12, 2026. The Lake Songhua Resort, located in Jilin City, is a national-level ski tourism resort. In recent years, relying on its mountain resources, the resort has extended operation in other seasons except for winter, attracting tourists with natural scenery and mountain sports. Since April 25 this year, the resort has received a total of 200,000 visitors, a year-on-year growth of 20 percent. From popular destination in winter to year-round operation, the tourism potential of the resort is being fully tapped, promoting the high-quality development of the local cultural and tourism industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 12, 2026 shows tourists watching sunrise at the Lake Songhua Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province. The Lake Songhua Resort, located in Jilin City, is a national-level ski tourism resort. In recent years, relying on its mountain resources, the resort has extended operation in other seasons except for winter, attracting tourists with natural scenery and mountain sports. Since April 25 this year, the resort has received a total of 200,000 visitors, a year-on-year growth of 20 percent. From popular destination in winter to year-round operation, the tourism potential of the resort is being fully tapped, promoting the high-quality development of the local cultural and tourism industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Tourists drive an off-road vehicle at the Lake Songhua Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 12, 2026. The Lake Songhua Resort, located in Jilin City, is a national-level ski tourism resort. In recent years, relying on its mountain resources, the resort has extended operation in other seasons except for winter, attracting tourists with natural scenery and mountain sports. Since April 25 this year, the resort has received a total of 200,000 visitors, a year-on-year growth of 20 percent. From popular destination in winter to year-round operation, the tourism potential of the resort is being fully tapped, promoting the high-quality development of the local cultural and tourism industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Tourists drive an off-road vehicle at the Lake Songhua Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 12, 2026. The Lake Songhua Resort, located in Jilin City, is a national-level ski tourism resort. In recent years, relying on its mountain resources, the resort has extended operation in other seasons except for winter, attracting tourists with natural scenery and mountain sports. Since April 25 this year, the resort has received a total of 200,000 visitors, a year-on-year growth of 20 percent. From popular destination in winter to year-round operation, the tourism potential of the resort is being fully tapped, promoting the high-quality development of the local cultural and tourism industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)