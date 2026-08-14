Livestreaming sale opens new path to prosperity for village in China's Jiangxi

Chen Jianguo (C, front), Party secretary of Beishan Village, promotes agricultural products at a livestream session in Beishan Village of Guangxin District in Shangrao City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 10, 2025. Chen Jianguo, Party secretary of Beishan Village, opened social media accounts to post farm produce promotion clips and leveraged livestreaming to sell local agricultural products. Villagers pack their produce up to his livestream sessions one after another, creating a bustling scene similar to open-air markets. As e-commerce is increasingly employed to boost farmers' incomes, Party members and village officials are mobilized to participate actively in livestreaming sales, leading the way in navigating this new path to prosperity. (Photo by Zheng Hanlin/Xinhua)

Chen Jianguo (1st R), Party secretary of Beishan Village, promotes agricultural products at a livestream session in Beishan Village of Guangxin District in Shangrao City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 23, 2026. Chen Jianguo, Party secretary of Beishan Village, opened social media accounts to post farm produce promotion clips and leveraged livestreaming to sell local agricultural products. Villagers pack their produce up to his livestream sessions one after another, creating a bustling scene similar to open-air markets. As e-commerce is increasingly employed to boost farmers' incomes, Party members and village officials are mobilized to participate actively in livestreaming sales, leading the way in navigating this new path to prosperity. (Xinhua)

Chen Jianguo (L), Party secretary of Beishan Village, checks agricultural products in Beishan Village of Guangxin District in Shangrao City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 23, 2026. Chen Jianguo, Party secretary of Beishan Village, opened social media accounts to post farm produce promotion clips and leveraged livestreaming to sell local agricultural products. Villagers pack their produce up to his livestream sessions one after another, creating a bustling scene similar to open-air markets. As e-commerce is increasingly employed to boost farmers' incomes, Party members and village officials are mobilized to participate actively in livestreaming sales, leading the way in navigating this new path to prosperity. (Xinhua/Peng Jing)