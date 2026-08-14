Iran says no vessels can cross Hormuz Strait without its permission

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows merchant vessels stranded in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz, near Khasab, a small town in northern Oman, May 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Wen Xinnian)

Iran's main military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said on Thursday that no commercial vessel or oil tanker has been, or will be, able to cross the Strait of Hormuz safely without the Iranian armed forces' permission and supervision.In a video message carried by Iranian media, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, the headquarters' spokesman, said that, as in the past, the Strait of Hormuz is under Iran's full control and management, rejecting U.S. claims about vessels' normal passage through the Strait of Hormuz as being "false and nothing but lies."He added the U.S. "false" claims are indicative of its army's "desperation and helplessness," stressing that the U.S. leaders and army have well tested the Iranian armed forces' "power and resistance."Zolfaghari stressed that Iran's armed forces are monitoring all movements by the United States and Israel in the region, and will not hesitate to defend the Iranian people's rights as well as the country's national sovereignty and aspirations, and will respond to any threat.His remarks came after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on social media that the United States maintains "total control" over the Strait of Hormuz.Iran tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz on Feb. 28, barring safe passage of vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States following their joint strikes on Iranian territory.