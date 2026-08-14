Perseid meteor shower seen across China

This photo taken on Aug. 11, 2026 shows Perseid meteor shower over the suburb of Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Perseid meteor shower, which peaks on August 12 and 13 this year, is an annual meteor shower that occurs from mid-July to late August. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 12, 2026 shows Perseid meteor shower over Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Perseid meteor shower, which peaks on August 12 and 13 this year, is an annual meteor shower that occurs from mid-July to late August. (Photo by Li Wenbin/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 10, 2026 shows Perseid meteor shower over Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Perseid meteor shower, which peaks on August 12 and 13 this year, is an annual meteor shower that occurs from mid-July to late August. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 11, 2026 shows Perseid meteor shower over Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Perseid meteor shower, which peaks on August 12 and 13 this year, is an annual meteor shower that occurs from mid-July to late August. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)