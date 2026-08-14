China National Peking Opera Company presents performance in Tunis

Artists of the China National Peking Opera Company perform at the ancient theatre of Carthage in Tunis, Tunisia, Aug. 11, 2026. The China National Peking Opera Company presented a performance on Tuesday at the "Folklores of the World" event during the 60th Carthage Festival in Tunis. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)

Artists of the China National Peking Opera Company perform at the ancient theatre of Carthage in Tunis, Tunisia, Aug. 11, 2026. The China National Peking Opera Company presented a performance on Tuesday at the "Folklores of the World" event during the 60th Carthage Festival in Tunis. (Xinhua/Zhou Haojin)

Artists of the China National Peking Opera Company perform at the ancient theatre of Carthage in Tunis, Tunisia, Aug. 11, 2026. The China National Peking Opera Company presented a performance on Tuesday at the "Folklores of the World" event during the 60th Carthage Festival in Tunis. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)

Artists of the China National Peking Opera Company perform at the ancient theatre of Carthage in Tunis, Tunisia, Aug. 11, 2026. The China National Peking Opera Company presented a performance on Tuesday at the "Folklores of the World" event during the 60th Carthage Festival in Tunis. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)