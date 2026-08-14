Dubai Police reminds fans of stadium safety rules ahead of new season

As football fans prepare for the start of the 2026 to 2027 ADNOC Pro League season, Dubai Police is calling on supporters to enjoy matches responsibly, follow stadium safety rules and ensure their support reflects the positive sporting spirit associated with major events across the UAE.



Coinciding with the start of the new season on Friday, Dubai Police has launched the latest edition of its annual "Your Commitment is Happiness" initiative, which raises awareness of supporters' responsibilities under Chapters Four and Five of Federal Law No. 8 of 2014 concerning the Security of Sports Facilities and Events.



Dubai Police also urged spectators to follow instructions governing crowd movement when entering and leaving stadiums, helping ensure a safe and enjoyable matchday experience for everyone.



Fans are also prohibited from bringing or possessing banned or dangerous materials at sporting venues or events, particularly fireworks.



Using or displaying offensive language or gestures, making racist calls during sporting events, and using stadiums for political purposes are among the actions covered by the penalties.





