Russian scientists develop coatings to improve orthopaedic implant integration

Researchers at Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University have successfully tested a new bioactive material for orthopaedics based on the natural mineral hydroxyapatite with the addition of nitrogen oxide. This development will help reduce the risk of prosthesis rejection and protect patients from bacterial infections.



Traditional implants made from titanium alloys are extremely strong but are not sufficiently "bioactive": they are unable to interact with living tissue. As a result, the prosthesis may fail to integrate properly with the bone or encourage bacterial growth.



To address the problem of titanium implant rejection, the implant is coated with hydroxyapatite – a calcium-phosphate mineral similar in composition to bone tissue. Nitric oxide has been added to the coating to give it antibacterial properties. This natural compound stimulates tissue healing, improves blood supply and inhibits bacterial growth.



According to the researchers, the development of such materials is an important step towards creating personalized medical solutions that will speed up patient recovery and minimize the risk of complications following orthopaedic surgery. Going forward, the scientists plan to continue their research into the effects of nitric oxide on living tissue.



