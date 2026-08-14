China-Brazil friendship brings stability to a turbulent world, says chair of China-Brazil Innovation Center

Chairman of China-Brazil Innovation Center Huang Yehua speaks during celebrations of Rio de Janeiro-China Friendship Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 12. Photo: Courtesy of Brasil 247

In an international scenario marked by growing conflicts, geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties, friendship between Brazil and China represents a force for stability and can contribute to global peace and prosperity. The assessment was made on August 12 by Huang Yehua, chairman of the China-Brazil Innovation Center in Brazil, during celebrations of Rio de Janeiro-China Friendship Day in Rio de Janeiro, according to Brasil 247.In his speech, Huang placed Sino-Brazilian relations in a broader context that goes beyond the commercial interests of the two countries. He said that the more turbulent the international scenario becomes, the greater the strategic importance of the partnership between Brazil and China."The more confused the world becomes, the safer, calmer and more sustainable this friendship between Brazil and China becomes," Huang said.The executive directly linked deeper ties between the two countries to the need to build elements of stability in an international order increasingly marked by wars and disputes. For Huang, cooperation between Brazilians and Chinese should not be viewed only from a bilateral perspective."Friendship between Brazil and China is not only good for the two countries, but also for the world," he said.Huang particularly highlighted the economic complementarity between the two nations. Brazil has significant food production capacity and important mineral resources, while China has a powerful industrial structure and the ability to supply a wide range of manufactured products."Brazil offers many mineral resources and food, and China also has many things that Brazil needs," he said.The statement points to a structural characteristic of the Sino-Brazilian partnership: the two countries have different capabilities that can be combined to support a long-term development agenda.The speech comes at a time of expanding initiatives aimed at taking bilateral relations beyond traditional trade. Technology, innovation, energy transition, science and professional training have gained increasing space on the agenda between the two countries.Huang holds a relevant position in this movement as chairman of the Brazil-China Center for Innovation in Science and Technology, based at the Technology Park of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ). The platform was created to bring together Brazilian and Chinese universities, research institutions and companies.In July, a delegation led by Huang met in Brasília with Vice President Geraldo Alckmin to discuss deeper bilateral cooperation in areas such as energy transition, artificial intelligence, industrial innovation and joint research. The agenda points to a qualitative change in the partnership between two major developing economies in the Western Hemisphere and Asia.One of the most significant parts of Huang's speech was his association between growing global instability and the need to strengthen ties between Brazil and China.The executive in Brazil noted that wars have once again become central to international affairs and warned that the global environment has become less secure.In his assessment, it is precisely in this context that relations based on economic cooperation, technological exchanges and friendship between peoples gain strategic importance."The more the world is intertwined in turbulence, the more the friendship between China and Brazil will inject new elements of stability into the world," he said, in a translation of his statement in Chinese.The formulation places the Sino-Brazilian partnership within a broader view of the international order. Instead of alliances built around geopolitical confrontation, Huang presented economic and technological cooperation as an instrument capable of promoting security and development."The friendship between the peoples of China and Brazil benefits not only the two countries, but also world peace and prosperity," he added.Huang also identified science and technology as pillars for the next stage of bilateral relations.During his speech, he said the celebration of friendship between Rio de Janeiro and China should be used not only to recall the history of relations built over the past decades, but also to develop new initiatives."Today we have this opportunity to celebrate the long friendship between Brazil and China and look to the future. Through scientific and technological cooperation and even greater economic cooperation, we can enable the peoples of the two countries to have a happier and better life," he said.The view presented by the executive coincides with a growing trend in the bilateral agenda. In March, the Brazil-China Forum for a New Era, held in Rio de Janeiro, brought together more than 100 representatives of governments, companies and universities to discuss new areas of cooperation. Artificial intelligence, infrastructure, technological innovation, sustainability, agribusiness and energy were among the topics discussed.At the time, Huang presented the Brazil-China Center for Innovation in Science and Technology as a platform initially focused on the energy sector, but with potential to expand into talent development, applied innovation and clean technologies.The perspective is to transform a relationship historically supported by trade in commodities and industrial products into a partnership that increasingly incorporates knowledge, research, innovation and technological development.Wednesday's celebration also took place amid an intense cultural program related to closer ties between the two countries.Rio de Janeiro has become one of the main centers of this agenda. The National Historical Museum is hosting this month the initiative "Window to Beijing: Portinari in China," conceived as a cultural bridge with the exhibition "Portinari's Brazil," presented at the National Museum of China in Beijing.At the same venue, the Chinese exhibition "Flavors of Tradition: History of Food in Ancient China" presents Brazilian audiences with objects spanning thousands of years of Chinese civilization.At the end of his speech, Huang thanked Chinese Consul-General in Rio de Janeiro Tian Min, mentioned the support of Henrique da Nóbrega, president of the Brazil-China Friendship Association, and highlighted the participation of the various people and institutions involved in building the bilateral agenda.(Reported by Brasil 247 on August 12, 2026)