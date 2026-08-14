China-Brazil relations experience their best historical moment, Chinese consul-general in Rio says

Tian Min, Chinese consul-general in Rio de Janeiro, speaks during a celebration of China-Rio de Janeiro Friendship Day on August 12 in Brazil. Photo: Courtesy of Brasil 247

China-Brazil relations are going through one of their best moments in history, with a partnership that extends beyond trade to include culture, technology, sustainable development and international political coordination. The assessment was made on August 12 by Tian Min, Chinese consul-general in Rio de Janeiro, during a celebration of China-Rio de Janeiro Friendship Day, according to Brasil 247.Tian Min said the two countries are building a "community with a shared future for a more just world and a more sustainable planet. "According to the diplomat, dialogue between Brasília and Beijing is becoming even more relevant amid an international scenario marked by conflicts and instability.Tian Min stressed that bilateral relations have become broader and more diverse."The two countries have maintained relations and cooperation not only at the level of economy and trade, but we are also expanding our cooperation in all areas," she said.The consul-general also highlighted the significance of August. On August 15, Brazil and China will mark 52 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations. The month also includes dates related to Chinese immigration and China-Rio de Janeiro Friendship Day, celebrated on August 8."Eight is a lucky number in China. And August is also the eighth month of the year. So 8/8 is a date that means luck and fortune. I think it also means friendship for the two countries," she said.Another focus of Tian Min's remarks was the China-Brazil Cultural Year."We use culture as an important tool to further strengthen our friendship and also bring our peoples even closer together," she said.According to the consul-general, a series of cultural activities has been held in both countries throughout 2026, strengthening ties between Brazilian and Chinese societies.Speaking about the venue of the event, the Chinatown restaurant, which also houses the headquarters of the China-Brazil Friendship Association, Tian Min summarized the spirit of the celebration."The place not only offers food, but also offers encounters, connections and, ultimately, friendship," she said.The diplomat's remarks focused on the deepening of political, economic and cultural relations between Brazil and China.(Reported by Brasil 247 on August 12, 2026)