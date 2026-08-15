Hezbollah leader rejects US-mediated Lebanon-Israel framework agreement

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem on Friday rejected the US-mediated framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel, describing it as an Israeli-imposed arrangement.



"The framework agreement is Israeli dictates written with Israeli ink and signed by the Lebanese authorities," Qassem said in a televised speech on local Al-Manar TV, adding that Hezbollah would continue its resistance.



He accused the United States of enabling Israel's military actions in Lebanon, saying Israel could not have waged such aggression without US backing.



Qassem also criticized the Lebanese authorities over their handling of the negotiations, claiming the Lebanese side had been subordinate to the US and Israeli sides during discussions on the framework agreement.



The Lebanon-Israel framework agreement, signed in late June under US mediation, aims to advance a lasting security arrangement between the two countries and lay the groundwork for a broader peace process.

