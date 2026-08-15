Sheinbaum criticizes US for revoking visas of Mexican political figures

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Friday criticized the United States' recent revocation of visas for Mexican public figures, calling the move an act of political interference.



At a press conference at the National Palace, Sheinbaum said the immigration measures applied to people described as "politically exposed" lack international fairness and mainly reflect internal dynamics and political pressure.



Sheinbaum said that if the revocation of immigration documents was based strictly on criminal prosecution or security concerns, evidence should be presented to the competent authorities.



Sheinbaum said Mexico promotes cooperation based on equality and mutual respect for each country's internal decisions.



The president also reiterated Mexico's position on foreign intervention, saying the defense of national sovereignty has been a consistent principle since the 19th century.

