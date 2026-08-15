The North American premiere of the Chinese animated film "All Wishes Come True" is held in Los Angeles, California, the United States, on Aug. 13, 2026. Chinese animated fantasy-comedy "All Wishes Come True" held its North American premiere Thursday night in Los Angeles, ahead of its theatrical release across the United States and Canada on Friday. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

Chinese animated fantasy-comedy "All Wishes Come True" held its North American premiere Thursday night in Los Angeles, ahead of its theatrical release across the United States and Canada on Friday.The film, inspired by the classic Taoist tale of the Eight Immortals crossing the sea, has emerged as a box-office hit in China this summer, winning both critical acclaim and commercial success. It has grossed more than 1.51 billion yuan (224 million U.S. dollars) at China's domestic box office as of Friday, according to Maoyan, a Chinese movie-ticketing and film data platform.The film was written and directed by Mou Zhengyang, with voice direction by Chen Hao, whose credits include "Ne Zha" and "Ne Zha 2.""All Wishes Come True" has received strong feedback from Chinese moviegoers, earning a rating of 9.7 out of 10 from more than 241,000 viewers on Maoyan.Hannah Avison, a songwriter and content creator, gave the film a perfect 10 out of 10 after attending its premiere, praising it as a universal story about people coming together."The animation was beautiful. It was a beautiful story," Avison told Xinhua. "There were so many twists and turns, and the plot was really incredible. I never knew what to expect. I was constantly on the edge of my seat.""I'm not usually a fan of long movies, but I was engaged the entire time," said Hollywood actor and producer John Kyle Sutton. "There was an incredible amount of Eastern mythology.""I do think movies like this can attract U.S. audiences and inspire them to learn more about Chinese culture," he added. "I was really impressed by the artistry, the writing, and the animation style. The voice actors were all top-notch. Hats off to all the creators, everyone who worked on it, and the director. They were fantastic.""All Wishes Come True" is being released by CMC Pictures in Mandarin with English subtitles in more than 100 selected theaters across Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Las Vegas, Seattle, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, Toronto, Vancouver, and dozens of other North American cities with large Chinese communities.

Moviegoers pose for a photo at the North American premiere of the Chinese animated film "All Wishes Come True" in Los Angeles, California, the United States, Aug. 13, 2026. Chinese animated fantasy-comedy "All Wishes Come True" held its North American premiere Thursday night in Los Angeles, ahead of its theatrical release across the United States and Canada on Friday. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

A moviegoer holds a poster for the Chinese animated film "All Wishes Come True" at its North American premiere in Los Angeles, California, the United States, Aug. 13, 2026. Chinese animated fantasy-comedy "All Wishes Come True" held its North American premiere Thursday night in Los Angeles, ahead of its theatrical release across the United States and Canada on Friday. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

Moviegoers hold posters for the Chinese animated film "All Wishes Come True" at its North American premiere in Los Angeles, California, the United States, Aug. 13, 2026. Chinese animated fantasy-comedy "All Wishes Come True" held its North American premiere Thursday night in Los Angeles, ahead of its theatrical release across the United States and Canada on Friday. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

A moviegoer holds a poster for the Chinese animated film "All Wishes Come True" at its North American premiere in Los Angeles, California, the United States, Aug. 13, 2026. Chinese animated fantasy-comedy "All Wishes Come True" held its North American premiere Thursday night in Los Angeles, ahead of its theatrical release across the United States and Canada on Friday. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)