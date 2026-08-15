Scenery of Nianbaoyuze national geology park in China's Qinghai

This photo taken on Aug. 13, 2026 shows a view of the Nianbaoyuze national geology park within the Sanjiangyuan national nature reserve in Jiuzhi County, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 13, 2026 shows a view of the Nianbaoyuze national geology park within the Sanjiangyuan national nature reserve in Jiuzhi County, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 13, 2026 shows a view of the Nianbaoyuze national geology park within the Sanjiangyuan national nature reserve in Jiuzhi County, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 13, 2026 shows a view of the Nianbaoyuze national geology park within the Sanjiangyuan national nature reserve in Jiuzhi County, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)