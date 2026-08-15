Migratory birds seen in China's Heilongjiang

A drone photo taken on Aug. 11, 2026 shows water birds at Fujin National Wetland Park in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In recent years, the number of migratory birds to Heilongjiang Province has rebounded thanks to sustained ecological efforts. Photo: Xinhua

A drone photo taken on Aug. 9, 2026 shows water birds at Fujin National Wetland Park in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In recent years, the number of migratory birds to Heilongjiang Province has rebounded thanks to sustained ecological efforts. Photo: Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 10, 2026 shows great crested grebes foraging in a wetland in Hulin City of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In recent years, the number of migratory birds to Heilongjiang Province has rebounded thanks to sustained ecological efforts. Photo: Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 11, 2026 shows egrets foraging in a wetland of Honghe National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In recent years, the number of migratory birds to Heilongjiang Province has rebounded thanks to sustained ecological efforts. Photo: Xinhua

A drone photo taken on Aug. 5, 2026 shows oriental storks at Nanwenghe National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In recent years, the number of migratory birds to Heilongjiang Province has rebounded thanks to sustained ecological efforts. Photo: Xinhua

A drone photo taken on Aug. 14, 2026 shows bean geese foraging in the wetland of a national nature reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In recent years, the number of migratory birds to Heilongjiang Province has rebounded thanks to sustained ecological efforts. Photo: Xinhua

A swallow feeds its babies in a wetland in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 5, 2026. In recent years, the number of migratory birds to Heilongjiang Province has rebounded thanks to sustained ecological efforts. Photo: Xinhua

A drone photo taken on Aug. 11, 2026 shows an egret foraging in a wetland in Hulin City of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In recent years, the number of migratory birds to Heilongjiang Province has rebounded thanks to sustained ecological efforts. Photo: Xinhua

A swallow feeds its baby in a wetland in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 2, 2026. In recent years, the number of migratory birds to Heilongjiang Province has rebounded thanks to sustained ecological efforts. Photo: Xinhua

Water birds forage in a wetland in Baiquan County in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 14, 2026. In recent years, the number of migratory birds to Heilongjiang Province has rebounded thanks to sustained ecological efforts. Photo: Xinhua

A drone photo taken on Aug. 12, 2026 shows water birds at Fujin National Wetland Park in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In recent years, the number of migratory birds to Heilongjiang Province has rebounded thanks to sustained ecological efforts. Photo: Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 11, 2026 shows egrets in a wetland of Honghe National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In recent years, the number of migratory birds to Heilongjiang Province has rebounded thanks to sustained ecological efforts. Photo: Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 5, 2026 shows the sunrise at Nanwenghe National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In recent years, the number of migratory birds to Heilongjiang Province has rebounded thanks to sustained ecological efforts. Photo: Xinhua

A drone photo taken on Aug. 11, 2026 shows white-naped cranes at Fujin National Wetland Park in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In recent years, the number of migratory birds to Heilongjiang Province has rebounded thanks to sustained ecological efforts. Photo: Xinhua

A drone photo taken on Aug. 10, 2026 shows great crested grebes foraging in a wetland in Hulin City of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In recent years, the number of migratory birds to Heilongjiang Province has rebounded thanks to sustained ecological efforts. Photo: Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 10, 2026 shows egrets foraging in a wetland in Hulin City of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In recent years, the number of migratory birds to Heilongjiang Province has rebounded thanks to sustained ecological efforts. Photo: Xinhua

Water birds forage in a wetland in Baiquan County in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 13, 2026. In recent years, the number of migratory birds to Heilongjiang Province has rebounded thanks to sustained ecological efforts. Photo: Xinhua