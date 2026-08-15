UAE state oil company says vessel attacked in Hormuz Strait

A vessel belonging to Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Friday evening, the company said Saturday.



The company confirmed that no injuries have been reported, according to the official WAM news agency.



The statement came a day after the UAE accused Iran of attacking two vessels linked to ADNOC as they passed through the strait. The UAE foreign ministry condemned the "hostile Iranian attack."



The state-owned ADNOC is one of the world's largest oil and gas producers, serving as the primary driver of the UAE's economy.

