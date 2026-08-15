Death toll from Indonesia earthquake rises to 20

The death toll from a magnitude 7.7 earthquake and several strong aftershocks that struck off the coast of Flores Island in eastern Indonesia has risen to 20, an emergency official said Saturday.



Maumere Search and Rescue Office official Fathur Rahman told a news outlet that 20 people have died, six were injured, and two others remain buried.



Melki Laka Lena, governor of East Nusa Tenggara province, told a press conference in Kupang that several buildings and homes were damaged, and some roads were cut off or blocked by landslides.



The governor said authorities are still compiling data to assess the full extent of the destruction.



Footage shared on social media showed parts of structures collapsing into dust and rubble, with panicked residents screaming and running into the streets for safety.



Following the earthquake, multiple flights to East Nusa Tenggara province were canceled.



The Chinese Consulate General in Denpasar issued a notice on Saturday morning, reminding Chinese citizens in its consular district, especially tourists in Labuan Bajo, to stay on high alert.



The Chinese consulate urged them to closely monitor local earthquake and disaster warnings, guard against risks of aftershocks and tsunamis, and stay away from coastal areas.



The earthquake, centered near Mbay town in Nagekeo Regency, struck early Saturday and triggered a tsunami warning that was later lifted by Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.



The agency urged residents to remain vigilant against potential aftershocks.



Rescue teams are continuing to assess casualties and damage across affected areas, with further updates expected as emergency operations proceed.

