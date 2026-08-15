Immersive site-specific performance boosts local tourism in Changde, China's Hunan

Audience move between different areas during the performance of Changde Memories, a large-scale immersive performance, at Hejie leisure district in Changde, central China's Hunan Province, on Aug. 13, 2026. Hejie is a riverside leisure district combining tourism, recreation, vacation experience and residential use. Since 2025, the district has launched Changde Memories, a large-scale immersive site-specific performance featuring light shows, the history of river transport, and stories of local intangible cultural heritage. To date, the performance has attracted more than 50,000 visits, helping boost local spending. Photo: Xinhua

Audience watch Changde Memories, a large-scale immersive performance, at Hejie leisure district in Changde, central China's Hunan Province, on Aug. 13, 2026. Hejie is a riverside leisure district combining tourism, recreation, vacation experience and residential use. Since 2025, the district has launched Changde Memories, a large-scale immersive site-specific performance featuring light shows, the history of river transport, and stories of local intangible cultural heritage. To date, the performance has attracted more than 50,000 visits, helping boost local spending. Photo: Xinhua

Audience watch Changde Memories, a large-scale immersive performance, at Hejie leisure district in Changde, central China's Hunan Province, on Aug. 13, 2026. Hejie is a riverside leisure district combining tourism, recreation, vacation experience and residential use. Since 2025, the district has launched Changde Memories, a large-scale immersive site-specific performance featuring light shows, the history of river transport, and stories of local intangible cultural heritage. To date, the performance has attracted more than 50,000 visits, helping boost local spending. Photo: Xinhua

Audience watch Changde Memories, a large-scale immersive performance, at Hejie leisure district in Changde, central China's Hunan Province, on Aug. 13, 2026. Hejie is a riverside leisure district combining tourism, recreation, vacation experience and residential use. Since 2025, the district has launched Changde Memories, a large-scale immersive site-specific performance featuring light shows, the history of river transport, and stories of local intangible cultural heritage. To date, the performance has attracted more than 50,000 visits, helping boost local spending. Photo: Xinhua

Audience watch Changde Memories, a large-scale immersive performance, at Hejie leisure district in Changde, central China's Hunan Province, on Aug. 13, 2026. Hejie is a riverside leisure district combining tourism, recreation, vacation experience and residential use. Since 2025, the district has launched Changde Memories, a large-scale immersive site-specific performance featuring light shows, the history of river transport, and stories of local intangible cultural heritage. To date, the performance has attracted more than 50,000 visits, helping boost local spending. Photo: Xinhua

Audience move between different areas during the performance of Changde Memories, a large-scale immersive performance, at Hejie leisure district in Changde, central China's Hunan Province, on Aug. 13, 2026. Hejie is a riverside leisure district combining tourism, recreation, vacation experience and residential use. Since 2025, the district has launched Changde Memories, a large-scale immersive site-specific performance featuring light shows, the history of river transport, and stories of local intangible cultural heritage. To date, the performance has attracted more than 50,000 visits, helping boost local spending. Photo: Xinhua