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Over 2,000 residents evacuated as wildfire breaks out in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
By Xinhua Published: Aug 15, 2026 03:05 PM
Police officers work near the site of a wildfire in Gey, Germany, Aug. 14, 2026. According to German media reports, a wildfire broke out in North Rhine-Westphalia, and over 2,000 residents were evacuated as a precaution for safety reasons. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

Police officers work near the site of a wildfire in Gey, Germany, Aug. 14, 2026. According to German media reports, a wildfire broke out in North Rhine-Westphalia, and over 2,000 residents were evacuated as a precaution for safety reasons. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)


Firefighters work near the site of a wildfire in Gey, Germany, Aug. 14, 2026. According to German media reports, a wildfire broke out in North Rhine-Westphalia, and over 2,000 residents were evacuated as a precaution for safety reasons. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

Firefighters work near the site of a wildfire in Gey, Germany, Aug. 14, 2026. According to German media reports, a wildfire broke out in North Rhine-Westphalia, and over 2,000 residents were evacuated as a precaution for safety reasons. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)


A helicopter fetches water to extinguish a wildfire in Gey, Germany, Aug. 14, 2026. According to German media reports, a wildfire broke out in North Rhine-Westphalia, and over 2,000 residents were evacuated as a precaution for safety reasons. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

A helicopter fetches water to extinguish a wildfire in Gey, Germany, Aug. 14, 2026. According to German media reports, a wildfire broke out in North Rhine-Westphalia, and over 2,000 residents were evacuated as a precaution for safety reasons. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)


Smoke rises from a forest in Gey, Germany, Aug. 14, 2026. According to German media reports, a wildfire broke out in North Rhine-Westphalia, and over 2,000 residents were evacuated as a precaution for safety reasons. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

Smoke rises from a forest in Gey, Germany, Aug. 14, 2026. According to German media reports, a wildfire broke out in North Rhine-Westphalia, and over 2,000 residents were evacuated as a precaution for safety reasons. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)


Smoke rises from a forest in Gey, Germany, Aug. 14, 2026. According to German media reports, a wildfire broke out in North Rhine-Westphalia, and over 2,000 residents were evacuated as a precaution for safety reasons. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

Smoke rises from a forest in Gey, Germany, Aug. 14, 2026. According to German media reports, a wildfire broke out in North Rhine-Westphalia, and over 2,000 residents were evacuated as a precaution for safety reasons. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)


A helicopter fetches water to extinguish a wildfire in Gey, Germany, Aug. 14, 2026. According to German media reports, a wildfire broke out in North Rhine-Westphalia, and over 2,000 residents were evacuated as a precaution for safety reasons. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

A helicopter fetches water to extinguish a wildfire in Gey, Germany, Aug. 14, 2026. According to German media reports, a wildfire broke out in North Rhine-Westphalia, and over 2,000 residents were evacuated as a precaution for safety reasons. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)