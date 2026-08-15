Over 2,000 residents evacuated as wildfire breaks out in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

Police officers work near the site of a wildfire in Gey, Germany, Aug. 14, 2026. According to German media reports, a wildfire broke out in North Rhine-Westphalia, and over 2,000 residents were evacuated as a precaution for safety reasons. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

Firefighters work near the site of a wildfire in Gey, Germany, Aug. 14, 2026. According to German media reports, a wildfire broke out in North Rhine-Westphalia, and over 2,000 residents were evacuated as a precaution for safety reasons. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

A helicopter fetches water to extinguish a wildfire in Gey, Germany, Aug. 14, 2026. According to German media reports, a wildfire broke out in North Rhine-Westphalia, and over 2,000 residents were evacuated as a precaution for safety reasons. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

Smoke rises from a forest in Gey, Germany, Aug. 14, 2026. According to German media reports, a wildfire broke out in North Rhine-Westphalia, and over 2,000 residents were evacuated as a precaution for safety reasons. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

Smoke rises from a forest in Gey, Germany, Aug. 14, 2026. According to German media reports, a wildfire broke out in North Rhine-Westphalia, and over 2,000 residents were evacuated as a precaution for safety reasons. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

A helicopter fetches water to extinguish a wildfire in Gey, Germany, Aug. 14, 2026. According to German media reports, a wildfire broke out in North Rhine-Westphalia, and over 2,000 residents were evacuated as a precaution for safety reasons. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)