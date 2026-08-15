ECRL rail megaproject expected to begin commercial operations in 2027, says official

A staff member runs tests aboard a train at the Gombak station of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) in Selangor state, Malaysia, Aug. 14, 2026. The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), a mega rail project in Malaysia being built by the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), is expected to begin commercial operations by January 2027, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said on Friday. In the meantime, the railway has reached 95.08 percent overall progress and has entered its testing and commissioning phase, keeping with its project schedule, Loke said in his speech at the launch ceremony of the ECRL Comprehensive Inspection Train (CIT). Photo: Xinhua

The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), a mega rail project in Malaysia being built by the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), is expected to begin commercial operations by January 2027, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said on Friday.In the meantime, the railway has reached 95.08 percent overall progress and has entered its testing and commissioning phase, keeping with its project schedule, Loke said in his speech at the launch ceremony of the ECRL Comprehensive Inspection Train (CIT)."This commendable development is in line with the schedule for the completion of the first phase of the ECRL from Kota Bharu to Gombak in December 2026, and commercial operations starting in January 2027. The second phase of the ECRL from Gombak to Port Klang is expected to be completed by December 2027 to enable full operations in January 2028," he said.Meanwhile, Loke explained that the CIT, manufactured by CRRC Dalian, is a sophisticated and high-tech train that will be used for inspecting and maintaining the ECRL network. It is capable of recording track geometry parameters, checking train signaling systems, and examining the Overhead Catenary System electrical flow system of the railway.Loke also said that electricity activation had been completed at all 10 feeder stations along the Kota Bharu-Gombak alignment three days ago, and the project has now shifted its focus towards integrating various railway systems and conducting testing and commissioning to ensure safe and reliable operations.The ECRL extends from Malaysia's largest transport hub, Port Klang, and runs across the peninsula to the northeastern state of Kelantan. The railway is expected to greatly enhance connectivity and bring more balanced growth to the country by linking its less-developed region on the east coast to the economic heartland on the west coast.

Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook speaks during a launch ceremony held at the Gombak station of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) in Selangor state, Malaysia, Aug. 14, 2026. The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), a mega rail project in Malaysia being built by the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), is expected to begin commercial operations by January 2027, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said on Friday.



In the meantime, the railway has reached 95.08 percent overall progress and has entered its testing and commissioning phase, keeping with its project schedule, Loke said in his speech at the launch ceremony of the ECRL Comprehensive Inspection Train (CIT). Photo: Xinhua

Train attendants walk past a train at the Gombak station of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) in Selangor state, Malaysia, Aug. 14, 2026. The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), a mega rail project in Malaysia being built by the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), is expected to begin commercial operations by January 2027, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said on Friday.



In the meantime, the railway has reached 95.08 percent overall progress and has entered its testing and commissioning phase, keeping with its project schedule, Loke said in his speech at the launch ceremony of the ECRL Comprehensive Inspection Train (CIT). Photo: Xinhua

Zhang Bingnan, Executive Director and President of China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), speaks during a launch ceremony held at the Gombak station of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) in Selangor state, Malaysia, Aug. 14, 2026. The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), a mega rail project in Malaysia being built by the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), is expected to begin commercial operations by January 2027, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said on Friday.



In the meantime, the railway has reached 95.08 percent overall progress and has entered its testing and commissioning phase, keeping with its project schedule, Loke said in his speech at the launch ceremony of the ECRL Comprehensive Inspection Train (CIT). Photo: Xinhua

Trial passengers take selfies aboard a train at the Gombak station of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) in Selangor state, Malaysia, Aug. 14, 2026. The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), a mega rail project in Malaysia being built by the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), is expected to begin commercial operations by January 2027, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said on Friday.



In the meantime, the railway has reached 95.08 percent overall progress and has entered its testing and commissioning phase, keeping with its project schedule, Loke said in his speech at the launch ceremony of the ECRL Comprehensive Inspection Train (CIT). Photo: Xinhua