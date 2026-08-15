ECRL rail megaproject expected to begin commercial operations in 2027, says official

A staff member runs tests aboard a train at the Gombak station of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) in Selangor state, Malaysia, Aug. 14, 2026. The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), a mega rail project in Malaysia being built by the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), is expected to begin commercial operations by January 2027, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said on Friday. In the meantime, the railway has reached 95.08 percent overall progress and has entered its testing and commissioning phase, keeping with its project schedule, Loke said in his speech at the launch ceremony of the ECRL Comprehensive Inspection Train (CIT). Photo: Xinhua
Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook speaks during a launch ceremony held at the Gombak station of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) in Selangor state, Malaysia, Aug. 14, 2026. The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), a mega rail project in Malaysia being built by the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), is expected to begin commercial operations by January 2027, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said on Friday.
In the meantime, the railway has reached 95.08 percent overall progress and has entered its testing and commissioning phase, keeping with its project schedule, Loke said in his speech at the launch ceremony of the ECRL Comprehensive Inspection Train (CIT). Photo: Xinhua
Train attendants walk past a train at the Gombak station of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) in Selangor state, Malaysia, Aug. 14, 2026. The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), a mega rail project in Malaysia being built by the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), is expected to begin commercial operations by January 2027, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said on Friday.
In the meantime, the railway has reached 95.08 percent overall progress and has entered its testing and commissioning phase, keeping with its project schedule, Loke said in his speech at the launch ceremony of the ECRL Comprehensive Inspection Train (CIT). Photo: Xinhua
Zhang Bingnan, Executive Director and President of China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), speaks during a launch ceremony held at the Gombak station of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) in Selangor state, Malaysia, Aug. 14, 2026. The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), a mega rail project in Malaysia being built by the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), is expected to begin commercial operations by January 2027, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said on Friday.
In the meantime, the railway has reached 95.08 percent overall progress and has entered its testing and commissioning phase, keeping with its project schedule, Loke said in his speech at the launch ceremony of the ECRL Comprehensive Inspection Train (CIT). Photo: Xinhua
Trial passengers take selfies aboard a train at the Gombak station of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) in Selangor state, Malaysia, Aug. 14, 2026. The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), a mega rail project in Malaysia being built by the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), is expected to begin commercial operations by January 2027, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said on Friday.
In the meantime, the railway has reached 95.08 percent overall progress and has entered its testing and commissioning phase, keeping with its project schedule, Loke said in his speech at the launch ceremony of the ECRL Comprehensive Inspection Train (CIT). Photo: Xinhua