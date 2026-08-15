Iran's FM says no decision made yet on resuming talks with US

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that Iran has made no decision yet on the resumption of negotiations with the United States, the state-run IRIB news agency reported Saturday.



In an interview, Araghchi noted that messages are being exchanged between Iran and the United States through mediators, namely Qatar and Pakistan, "but this does not mean negotiations at all."



The peace memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two sides in June has announced the war's end, he noted, stressing that the United States has "violated" the MoU and clashes started again.



Negotiations are underway between Iran and Oman to designate a new route for the safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, he said. "And we are currently designing a temporary route, which will turn into a permanent one in the next stages."



"We may reach a conclusion soon," he added. However, he said that the reopening of the strait hinges on the fulfillment of other conditions, "to which the United States must be committed."



On June 18, Iran and the United States signed the MoU on ending the war in the region on all fronts, including Lebanon.



Under the MoU, the two countries were scheduled to hold negotiations within a period of 60 days, which will end on Monday, to reach a final agreement, but the talks' fate has been hanging in the balance following the escalation between the two countries during the previous month.

