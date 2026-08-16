PHOTO / CHINA
Repair work underway at site of levee breach along Jialu River in China's Henan
By Xinhua Published: Aug 16, 2026 07:46 AM
A drone photo take on Aug. 15, 2026 shows repair work underway at the site of a levee breach along the Jialu River in Chuanhui District of Zhoukou City, central China's Henan Province. Around 11 p.m. on Thursday, a breach occurred on the east bank embankment of the Jialu River below a bridge in Chuanhui District of Zhoukou City, due to pressure of upstream inflow from the Jialu River and backflow from the Shaying River,. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo take on Aug. 15, 2026 shows repair work underway at the site of a levee breach along the Jialu River in Chuanhui District of Zhoukou City, central China's Henan Province. Around 11 p.m. on Thursday, a breach occurred on the east bank embankment of the Jialu River below a bridge in Chuanhui District of Zhoukou City, due to pressure of upstream inflow from the Jialu River and backflow from the Shaying River,. (Photo: Xinhua)


An aerial drone photo take on Aug. 15, 2026 shows repair work underway at the site of a levee breach along the Jialu River in Chuanhui District of Zhoukou City, central China's Henan Province. Around 11 p.m. on Thursday, a breach occurred on the east bank embankment of the Jialu River below a bridge in Chuanhui District of Zhoukou City, due to pressure of upstream inflow from the Jialu River and backflow from the Shaying River,. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo take on Aug. 15, 2026 shows repair work underway at the site of a levee breach along the Jialu River in Chuanhui District of Zhoukou City, central China's Henan Province. Around 11 p.m. on Thursday, a breach occurred on the east bank embankment of the Jialu River below a bridge in Chuanhui District of Zhoukou City, due to pressure of upstream inflow from the Jialu River and backflow from the Shaying River,. (Photo: Xinhua)



An aerial drone photo take on Aug. 15, 2026 shows repair work underway at the site of a levee breach along the Jialu River in Chuanhui District of Zhoukou City, central China's Henan Province. Around 11 p.m. on Thursday, a breach occurred on the east bank embankment of the Jialu River below a bridge in Chuanhui District of Zhoukou City, due to pressure of upstream inflow from the Jialu River and backflow from the Shaying River,. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo take on Aug. 15, 2026 shows repair work underway at the site of a levee breach along the Jialu River in Chuanhui District of Zhoukou City, central China's Henan Province. Around 11 p.m. on Thursday, a breach occurred on the east bank embankment of the Jialu River below a bridge in Chuanhui District of Zhoukou City, due to pressure of upstream inflow from the Jialu River and backflow from the Shaying River,. (Photo: Xinhua)



A drone photo take on Aug. 15, 2026 shows repair work underway at the site of a levee breach along the Jialu River in Chuanhui District of Zhoukou City, central China's Henan Province. Around 11 p.m. on Thursday, a breach occurred on the east bank embankment of the Jialu River below a bridge in Chuanhui District of Zhoukou City, due to pressure of upstream inflow from the Jialu River and backflow from the Shaying River,. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo take on Aug. 15, 2026 shows repair work underway at the site of a levee breach along the Jialu River in Chuanhui District of Zhoukou City, central China's Henan Province. Around 11 p.m. on Thursday, a breach occurred on the east bank embankment of the Jialu River below a bridge in Chuanhui District of Zhoukou City, due to pressure of upstream inflow from the Jialu River and backflow from the Shaying River,. (Photo: Xinhua)