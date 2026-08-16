Summer getaways, night tours fuel travel boom in Zhangjiajie, China's Hunan

The Charming Xiangxi show is staged in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 14, 2026. Leveraging its rich intangible cultural heritage, the city of Zhangjiajie has developed diverse summer getaways and multiple forms of night tours, fueling a travel boom during the peak season. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists watch a golden dragon parade at Dayong Ancient Town in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 14, 2026. Leveraging its rich intangible cultural heritage, the city of Zhangjiajie has developed diverse summer getaways and multiple forms of night tours, fueling a travel boom during the peak season. (Photo: Xinhua)

The Charming Xiangxi show is staged in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 14, 2026. Leveraging its rich intangible cultural heritage, the city of Zhangjiajie has developed diverse summer getaways and multiple forms of night tours, fueling a travel boom during the peak season. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member in costume interacts with children at Dayong Ancient Town in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 14, 2026. Leveraging its rich intangible cultural heritage, the city of Zhangjiajie has developed diverse summer getaways and multiple forms of night tours, fueling a travel boom during the peak season. (Photo: Xinhua)