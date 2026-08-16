13th birthday celebration held for giant panda brothers in Haikou, China's Hainan

Giant panda Shun Shun enjoys food at Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 15, 2026. Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden held a 13th birthday celebration for giant panda brothers Gong Gong and Shun Shun on Saturday. They were born in 2013 at the Bifengxia panda base in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, and were transferred here in 2018. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists participate in the birthday celebration for giant panda brothers Gong Gong and Shun Shun at Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 15, 2026. Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden held a 13th birthday celebration for giant panda brothers Gong Gong and Shun Shun on Saturday. They were born in 2013 at the Bifengxia panda base in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, and were transferred here in 2018. (Photo: Xinhua)

Giant panda Gong Gong is pictured during a birthday celebration at Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 15, 2026. Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden held a 13th birthday celebration for giant panda brothers Gong Gong and Shun Shun on Saturday. They were born in 2013 at the Bifengxia panda base in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, and were transferred here in 2018. (Photo: Xinhua)

Giant panda Gong Gong enjoys food at Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 15, 2026. Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden held a 13th birthday celebration for giant panda brothers Gong Gong and Shun Shun on Saturday. They were born in 2013 at the Bifengxia panda base in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, and were transferred here in 2018. (Photo: Xinhua)