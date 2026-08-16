People visit Lugou Bridge cultural tourism area in Beijing to commemorate history

A man visits the Museum of the War of the Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 15, 2026. People came to the Lugou Bridge cultural tourism area on Saturday on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of Japan's announcement of its unconditional surrender in World War II to commemorate the history. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the Museum of the War of the Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 15, 2026. People came to the Lugou Bridge cultural tourism area on Saturday on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of Japan's announcement of its unconditional surrender in World War II to commemorate the history. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man takes photos at the Lugou Bridge in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 15, 2026. On July 7, 1937, Japanese soldiers attacked Chinese forces at the Lugou Bridge outside Wanping Town, marking the beginning of Japan's full-scale invasion of China, and China's whole-nation resistance against the Japanese invaders. People came to the Lugou Bridge cultural tourism area on Saturday on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of Japan's announcement of its unconditional surrender in World War II to commemorate the history. (Photo: Xinhua)

People view sculptures themed on the War of the Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression adjacent to Wanping Town in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 15, 2026. People came to the Lugou Bridge cultural tourism area on Saturday on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of Japan's announcement of its unconditional surrender in World War II to commemorate the history. (Photo: Xinhua)