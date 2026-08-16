Tibetan opera staged during Shoton Festival in Lhasa, China's Xizang

Artists stage a Tibetan opera during the Shoton Festival in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 15, 2026. Tibetan opera blends talking, singing, acting, dancing and literature, which is a must-see performance for visitors during the Shoton Festival. (Photo: Xinhua)

Artists stage a Tibetan opera during the Shoton Festival in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 15, 2026. Tibetan opera blends talking, singing, acting, dancing and literature, which is a must-see performance for visitors during the Shoton Festival. (Photo: Xinhua)

Artists stage a Tibetan opera during the Shoton Festival in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 15, 2026. Tibetan opera blends talking, singing, acting, dancing and literature, which is a must-see performance for visitors during the Shoton Festival. (Photo: Xinhua)

Artists stage a Tibetan opera during the Shoton Festival in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 15, 2026. Tibetan opera blends talking, singing, acting, dancing and literature, which is a must-see performance for visitors during the Shoton Festival. (Photo: Xinhua)