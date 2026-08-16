People enjoy leisure time at Norbulingka in Lhasa, China's Xizang

People enjoy leisure time at Norbulingka in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Aug. 15, 2026. "Lingka" means "garden" in the Tibetan language. In Xizang, people follow a tradition of spending the Lingka time, when they camp out and have picnics in parks or suburbs. During the traditional Shoton Festival holiday, which runs from Aug. 14 to 16 this year, people enjoy Lingka time with family and friends. (Photo: Xinhua)

People enjoy leisure time at Norbulingka in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Aug. 15, 2026. "Lingka" means "garden" in the Tibetan language. In Xizang, people follow a tradition of spending the Lingka time, when they camp out and have picnics in parks or suburbs. During the traditional Shoton Festival holiday, which runs from Aug. 14 to 16 this year, people enjoy Lingka time with family and friends. (Photo: Xinhua)

People enjoy leisure time at Norbulingka in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Aug. 15, 2026. "Lingka" means "garden" in the Tibetan language. In Xizang, people follow a tradition of spending the Lingka time, when they camp out and have picnics in parks or suburbs. During the traditional Shoton Festival holiday, which runs from Aug. 14 to 16 this year, people enjoy Lingka time with family and friends. (Photo: Xinhua)

People enjoy leisure time at Norbulingka in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Aug. 15, 2026. "Lingka" means "garden" in the Tibetan language. In Xizang, people follow a tradition of spending the Lingka time, when they camp out and have picnics in parks or suburbs. During the traditional Shoton Festival holiday, which runs from Aug. 14 to 16 this year, people enjoy Lingka time with family and friends. (Photo: Xinhua)