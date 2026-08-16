Study tours in museums enrich summer life of children, students in China's Hubei

A child visits the Jingzhou Museum in Jingzhou City, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 15, 2026. Museums in Hubei Province have seen a surging number of children and teenagers on study tours during the summer vacation. With guided tours, hands-on experiences, and intangible cultural heritage classes, these museums are offering more than just exhibitions to enrich the summer life of children and students. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the Jingzhou Museum in Jingzhou City, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 15, 2026. Museums in Hubei Province have seen a surging number of children and teenagers on study tours during the summer vacation. With guided tours, hands-on experiences, and intangible cultural heritage classes, these museums are offering more than just exhibitions to enrich the summer life of children and students. (Photo: Xinhua)

Students visit the Xuan'en County Museum in Xuan'en, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 15, 2026. Museums in Hubei Province have seen a surging number of children and teenagers on study tours during the summer vacation. With guided tours, hands-on experiences, and intangible cultural heritage classes, these museums are offering more than just exhibitions to enrich the summer life of children and students. (Photo: Xinhua)

A volunteer offers a guided tour to students at Xuan'en County Museum in Xuan'en, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 15, 2026. Museums in Hubei Province have seen a surging number of children and teenagers on study tours during the summer vacation. With guided tours, hands-on experiences, and intangible cultural heritage classes, these museums are offering more than just exhibitions to enrich the summer life of children and students. (Photo: Xinhua)