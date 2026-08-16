SW China's Guizhou becomes popular summer retreat with rich tourism resources

An aerial drone photo shows RVs from across the country parking at an RV camping base in Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 11, 2026. The cool climate and rich tourism resources in Guizhou have attracted lots of visitors seeking a summer retreat. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors and local people enjoy themselves around a bonfire in Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 6, 2026. The cool climate and rich tourism resources in Guizhou have attracted lots of visitors seeking a summer retreat. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Huangguoshu Waterfall in Anshun, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 12, 2026. The cool climate and rich tourism resources in Guizhou have attracted lots of visitors seeking a summer retreat. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors are seen at a market in Nanming District of Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 14, 2026. The cool climate and rich tourism resources in Guizhou have attracted lots of visitors seeking a summer retreat. (Photo: Xinhua)