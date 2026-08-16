Ecological restoration achievements in SW China's Zoige Wetland

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 22, 2023 shows a lake in Zoige County of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Zoige Wetland is mostly located in Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Sichuan Province. It is an important water source conservation area in the upper reaches of the Yellow River. In recent years, local authorities have carried out ecological restoration projects, including riverbank protection along the Yellow River, restoration of mining areas, grassland desertification control and wetland restoration. So far, a total area of 232,500 hectares has been restored. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 13, 2026 shows a view of a wetland in Hongyuan County in Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Zoige Wetland is mostly located in Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Sichuan Province. It is an important water source conservation area in the upper reaches of the Yellow River. In recent years, local authorities have carried out ecological restoration projects, including riverbank protection along the Yellow River, restoration of mining areas, grassland desertification control and wetland restoration. So far, a total area of 232,500 hectares has been restored. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 13, 2026 shows black-necked cranes in Hongyuan County of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Zoige Wetland is mostly located in Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Sichuan Province. It is an important water source conservation area in the upper reaches of the Yellow River. In recent years, local authorities have carried out ecological restoration projects, including riverbank protection along the Yellow River, restoration of mining areas, grassland desertification control and wetland restoration. So far, a total area of 232,500 hectares has been restored. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 13, 2026 shows a view of an ecological restoration project of a tributary of the Yellow River in Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Zoige Wetland is mostly located in Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)