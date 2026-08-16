Tourism and culture festival launched to mark Qixi Festival in SW China's Chongqing

A dance and a molten iron firework performance are staged together during a tourism and culture festival themed on floating lanterns for the Qixi Festival, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day, in Rongchang District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 15, 2026. The tourism and culture festival kicked off here on Saturday, featuring a concert, a parade and various performances including molten iron fireworks and bamboo raft shows. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 15, 2026 shows a view of the tourism and culture festival themed on floating lanterns for the Qixi Festival, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day, in Rongchang District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The tourism and culture festival kicked off here on Saturday, featuring a concert, a parade and various performances including molten iron fireworks and bamboo raft shows. (Photo: Xinhua)

People enjoy a performance at a concert held during a tourism and culture festival themed on floating lanterns for the Qixi Festival, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day, in Rongchang District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 15, 2026. The tourism and culture festival kicked off here on Saturday, featuring a concert, a parade and various performances including molten iron fireworks and bamboo raft shows. (Photo: Xinhua)

A molten iron firework performance is staged during a tourism and culture festival themed on floating lanterns for the Qixi Festival, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day, in Rongchang District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 15, 2026. The tourism and culture festival kicked off here on Saturday, featuring a concert, a parade and various performances including molten iron fireworks and bamboo raft shows. (Photo: Xinhua)