People cool off amid heatwave in the Netherlands

People cool off in an outdoor swimming pool in Delden, the Netherlands, Aug. 14, 2026. The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) issued a yellow heat warning on Aug. 14, 2026, as temperatures reached 35 degrees Celsius, marking the fifth heatwave in the Netherlands this year. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man jumps into an outdoor swimming pool in Delden, the Netherlands, Aug. 14, 2026. The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) issued a yellow heat warning on Aug. 14, 2026, as temperatures reached 35 degrees Celsius, marking the fifth heatwave in the Netherlands this year. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman jumps into an outdoor swimming pool in Delden, the Netherlands, Aug. 14, 2026. The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) issued a yellow heat warning on Aug. 14, 2026, as temperatures reached 35 degrees Celsius, marking the fifth heatwave in the Netherlands this year. (Photo: Xinhua)