Summer Folklore Festival held in Prague, Czech Republic

People take part in a parade during the Summer Folklore Festival in Prague, the Czech Republic, Aug. 15, 2026. The Summer Folklore Festival was held in Prague on Saturday, bringing together international folklore ensembles presenting their traditional dances, music and costumes. (Photo: Xinhua)

People attend the Summer Folklore Festival in Prague, the Czech Republic, Aug. 15, 2026. The Summer Folklore Festival was held in Prague on Saturday, bringing together international folklore ensembles presenting their traditional dances, music and costumes. (Photo: Xinhua)

People take part in a parade during the Summer Folklore Festival in Prague, the Czech Republic, Aug. 15, 2026. The Summer Folklore Festival was held in Prague on Saturday, bringing together international folklore ensembles presenting their traditional dances, music and costumes. (Photo: Xinhua)