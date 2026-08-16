Working outside home a remedy to women suffering from depression in W. Afghanistan

A woman works at a ceramic workshop in Herat, Afghanistan, Aug. 9, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman works at a radio station in Herat, Afghanistan, Aug. 9, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Women fire ceramic handicrafts at a workshop in Herat, Afghanistan, Aug. 9, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Running a small training center of fine arts and a shop inside Arg-e-Herat -- a historic castle dating back over 2,000 years in the western Afghan city of Herat -- Quraish Malikzada whispered with joy that she earns enough to support her family."I have a reasonable income. Visitors, including foreigners, often buy my products, and even visitors from Kabul and the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif purchase our goods," Malikzada told Xinhua recently at her workplace.Taking care of her three sick children who suffer from chronic diseases, Malikzada said happily that she had trained 40 girls and women over the past six years, and 15 of them are now running their own shops outside the citadel to support themselves and their families.Showcasing a variety of her products, ranging from paintings to miniature art pieces and calligraphy, the artisan described her works as "joyful art," saying that those involved in the industry can virtually overcome depression and similar psychological problems.It is a joyful art because we work with painting and colors. People like it, and we are satisfied with our work and its outcomes," Malikzada said.Echoing a similar view, another artisan and young woman, Samya Suliman Khil, suggested that studying and promoting fine arts provide job opportunities and serve as a remedy for women."Some of the girls who are suffering from depression at home recover after joining us in the gallery and beginning to work here," Suliman Khil told Xinhua in her workshop.The students and trainees at the workshop are taught tailoring, embroidery, miniature art, and calligraphy inscribed on wood and glass.Serving as chairperson of a local body, Naiko Cultural and Artistic Institution, the energetic and ambitious Suliman Khil said with confidence, "At present, we have 170 students ready for graduation, and we have planned to enroll 300 more girls and train them in the near future.""Girls from different backgrounds and age groups -- including those who could not continue their university education and even some teachers who are suffering from depression -- have joined our institution. Naiko welcomes them like a mother," the young Suliman Khil added.Many women believe that sitting idle at home can create various physical and mental illnesses for them."It is very difficult for a girl who has worked outside to stay at home idle. For me, staying at home is boring, as it further isolates and depresses you. That is why I prefer to work," said Susan Nuri, a female journalist.Nuri, who works for a local radio station, told Xinhua she feels joy when her program is supported by numerous audiences. "Fortunately, my radio program has many listeners, and they encourage us," she said.